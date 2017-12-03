Around the Region (12/04/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science solloquium will feature the topic: “Adam and Eve and Evolution: Seeking a Synthesis of Faith with Science.” The subject is presented by Rev. John Roberts, in the Science Community Center, Room 115. The Colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information , call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu.
What: AARP Smart Driver refresher course
When: Thursday, 8 a.m. to Noon
Where: Modesto Senior Center, 211 Bodem Street
Info: This is the four hour refresher course that will renew your insurance discount for another three years. Topics discussed will be how to avoid a crash even though the other driver is at fault and will we have more drugged drivers and more traffic deaths when recreational marijuana becomes legal in January. Fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for others. For more information or to register call 209-341-2974.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Women’s Club Luncheon
When: Tuesday, Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf and Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Rd.
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings, the first Tuesday of each month through May. The club is for women whose goal is to promote civic improvements to the City of Oakdale. The Guest Speaker is Pamela Kelly of the Oakdale Rescue Mission; Home Project. Christmas stockings for needy children will be handed out to be filled by Club members and then returned by Dec. 5. The Club members are also asked to bring canned goods for community sharing. Lunch is $16, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
Who: Oakdale Garden Club
What: Tuesday, Dec. 12, Noon
Where: Firenze Restaurant, 502 N Yosemite Ave.
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club invites the public to its Christmas Luncheon. This will be the club’s last meeting and luncheon of the year. This is a No-Host lunch. Reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation contact Karen Barajas at 209-848-2231 by December 5th.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson School Board Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Patterson Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Unified School District will be having a regular Board of Trustees meeting. For more information call the district at 209-895-7700 or visit patterson.agendaonline.net.
SALIDA
What: Salida MAC Meeting
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida Municipal Advisory Council will meet in the community room of the library. The featured presenter will be Sheriff Adam Christianson. All members of the community are welcome to attend. For more information visit salidamac.weebly.com.
