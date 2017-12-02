Let there be light; Modesto holiday parade draws crowds ready for holiday cheer

Santa has his reindeer sleigh and Modesto has its lighted trucks.
The annual Celebration of Lights Parade marked the kick off to the holiday season in downtown Modesto Saturday evening. The event was one of the highlights of a packed day of festivities that included the annual Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Citizens Center, Dickens Faire at the McHenry Mansion, Rockin’ Holidays Opening Party at Tenth Street Plaza and the Christmas tree lighting.
People started putting out lawn chairs and blankets to hold their place by 11 a.m. to watch the parade wind its way through the downtown streets at 5:30 p.m. Modesto residents Dale and Loretta Ghaner were among the early arrivers who put down a blanket along J Street just after noon. The couple have been coming with their six grandchildren, now ages 2 to 16, since the oldest was born.
“We enjoy the festive mood and everyone is happy and here for the same reason,” said Loretta Ghaner.
Never miss a local story.
The large crowd was several people deep along the length of the route. People cheered and waved as lighted trucks, cars and floats from area schools, businesses, clubs and service groups passed by.
Here are the the winners of the judging category:
Sweepstakes Winner – Re/Max Executive (overall Winner)
Youth Float – Troop 2240
Community Float – Luv 2 Dance
Non Profit – IBEW – Local 684
High School Band 1A & 2A – Modesto High School Marching Band and Guard
High School Division 3A & 4A – Cesar Chavez Marching Band and Color Guard
Junior High School Band Float – Ustach Middle School
Equestrian Float – Modesto Police Mounted Unit
Small Commercial Float – Kyles Auto and Jeep Service
Large Commercial Business Float – Re/MaxA
Comments