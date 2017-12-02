Holiday season kicks off in downtown Modesto

The 2017 Christmas season got its official kickoff Saturday in downtown Modesto. Crowds started early with the Modesto Farmers Market. The fun continued with the annual Dickens Faire outside the festively decorated McHenry Mansion. The day continued with the parade downtown and was to culminate with the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree at 10th Street Place and the first of several Rockin’ Holiday events. Attendees got a beautiful day for the event, with sunny skies after a bit of fog. There’s more of the same ahead for the next several days.
Comments