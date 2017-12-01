Around the Region (12/02/17)

MODESTO
What: Tamale Lunch Fundraiser
When: Thursday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: El Concilio, 1314 H St.
Info: El Concilio of Stanislaus County will be holding its Annual La Nochebuena. The event will feature a drive-thru tamale lunch for $10. All proceeds go to El Concilio’s holiday food basket program for families in need. Lunch includes two tamales, Mexican rice and beans; seating is limited and an RSVP is requested. And for those members of the public unable to sit and eat, you may pick up and go; or free delivery is available on orders of seven or more in the downtown Modesto area. For more information call the El Concilio office at 209-523-2860 or visit www.elconcilio.org.
What: AFP - Yosemite Chapter Lunch Meeting
When: Thursday, Dec. 7, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J. St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals - Yosemite Chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The AFP will present its 2018 luncheon topics and bid farewell to outgoing AFP Yosemite President, Amber Flores and welcoming incoming president, Karen Williams. Festive attire is encouraged, cost is $15 for member; $20 for nonmembers. For more information or to register email at afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
ARNOLD
What: Guided Snowshoe Walks
When: Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public on its guided snowshoe walks, snow conditions permitting. Snowshoes are provided free to the first 30 people who show up prior to the 1 p.m. starting time. Snowshoes are available for adults and children, or you can bring your own. Suggested check by 12:30 p.m. to make sure there are adequate snowshoes available. If you use the park's snowshoes you must stay with the guide. Experience on snowshoes is not required. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. The snowshoe walks take about 90 minutes. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
ESCALON
What: Craft Boutique Show
When: Weekends through Dec. 23
Where: Country Rose, 20150 Zumwalt Rd.
Info: The Country Rose invites the public to its 25th annual Craft Boutique Show. The show will feature handcrafted gifts, vintage antiques, confections and more. The craft boutique show will be on Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 and Monday, Dec. 18 thru Friday, Dec. 22. It will end on Saturday, Dec. 23. Doors open at 10 a.m., visitors will be able to schedule apointments for off-days. For more information call 209-576-5370.
PATTERSON
What: Patterson School Board Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Patterson Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Blvd.
Info: The Patterson Unified School District will be having a regular Board of Trustees meeting. For more information call the district at 209-895-7700 or visit patterson.agendaonline.net.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for both men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Theater announced its entertainment schedule that included vaudeville and movies. The first movie was, “Mr. Fisher from New Orleans,” that had an ensemble cast that featured Dick Hutchins. The live acts included the Shea Sisiter in “Harmony Singing Al Nuttle,” William Desmond in “Fighting Back” and the movie, “A Hero’s Fall”. Matinee’s started at 1:45 p.m., and were 11 and 17 cents; Evening shows were from 6 to 8:45 p.m., and were 17 and 28 cents. The phone number was 7001 and managed by A. A. Berard.
