Around the Region (12/01/17)

MODESTO
What: “The Earth Has a History”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners in Science invites the community to the free presentation, “The Earth Has a History: Rates of Geologic Change and Global Warming” presented by Garry Hayes, MJC professor of geology. The presentation will be in Sierra Hall, room 132, on MJC - West Campus. MAPS programs are made possible by contributions from the MJC Foundation, Associated Students of MJC, Stanislaus County Office of Education and the Great Valley Museum. For more information about the MAPS program visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
What: MJC Latina Leadership Network
When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC - East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Latina Leadership Network is hosting Flor y Cantos Pa’l Pueblo in the Center for Advanced Technologies (CAT) room 218. The community is invited to share song and poetry while raising money for survivors of the Santa Rosa/Sonoma fires and hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico. Aztec Dance group Kalpulli Ketzalcoatl Ketzal will open the event with blessing and drumming. Students and community are invited to participate in sharing their talent. Participants are invited to contribute a suggested donation of $10, with all donations benefitting selected non-profit organizations in Sonoma County and Puerto Rico. Flor y Cantos Pa’l Pueblo is open to the public and advance tickets are not required. For more information contact the Modesto Junior College Latina Leadership Network at 209-575-6607 or email gonzalezAR@mjc.edu.
ARNOLD
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold. The hut will be open every weekend through March 2018. While getting warm, visitors will be treated to a free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Woman’s Club Christmas Boutique
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Las Casitas Clubhouse, 2841 Fowler Rd.
Info: The Ceres Woman’s Club will be hosting a Christmas Boutique. Lunch will also be served for $5. Visitors will also be have the opportunity to browse large food and crafts tables. Tickets will be sold for prizes. Profit provides scholarships and donations to those in need. For more information contact Carmen Ingols 209-632-6497.
TURLOCK
What: Christmas Parade
When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Turlock
Info: The City of Turlock invites the public to the 39 Annual Turlock Christmas Parade. The theme, “A Storybook Christmas.” will feature floats from all over the city and the parade route will begin at Canal and Main Streets and travel through Downtown. For more information contact Karen Packwood at 209-668-5594, ext. 4605 or email kpackwood@turlock.ca.us or visit www.cityofturlock.org.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Community Dinner
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Twain Harte Elementary School, 18815 Manzanita Drive
Info: The Twain Harte Rotary will be sponsoring a Community Dinner at Twain Harte Elementary School. Santa will be on hand for the children and “to go” dinners are also available. This is a free event sponsored by Rotary International of Twain Harte. For more information contact the Twain Harte Rotary, Pres. Nola Thompson at 209-586-3181 or visit www.twainhartecc.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the citizens of Newman helped to raise funds through Victory Bonds and Stamp sales. This effort was in effort for Women At War Week. The final sales for victory bonds were $17,000 and nearly $1,000 in stamp sales. Mrs. Benjamin Arnhold was the general chairman fo the committee that represented the twelve women’s organizations handling the drive. To make it easy to purchase the bonds and stamps, booths were placed around town and in the lobby of the West Side Theater.
