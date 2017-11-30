More Videos

Modesto’s Love Notes 1:25

Modesto’s Love Notes

Pause
Rock’em Sock’em Robotic Tourney 1:17

Rock’em Sock’em Robotic Tourney

'Stay home:' Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm 0:27

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50 0:50

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50

Blustery Day In Modesto & Turlock 0:46

Blustery Day In Modesto & Turlock

Watch snowplow drivers in action as storm slams Sierra 0:18

Watch snowplow drivers in action as storm slams Sierra

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street 0:48

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street

Teen in serious condition after being hit by cars in Merced 0:33

Teen in serious condition after being hit by cars in Merced

Here's the timing of when rain, snow will roll in (February 28-March 2, 2018) 0:18

Here's the timing of when rain, snow will roll in (February 28-March 2, 2018)

Watch shoplifting suspects flee from police right to the police station 0:59

Watch shoplifting suspects flee from police right to the police station

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Tully and Rumble roads that left two people dead in Modesto, CA, on Wednesday, Nov.29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Tully and Rumble roads that left two people dead in Modesto, CA, on Wednesday, Nov.29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com

News

Second person dies from injuries in central Modesto wreck near Tully, Rumble roads

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

November 30, 2017 07:54 AM

Two people were killed Wednesday night when their vehicle was struck by another filled with teenagers traveling at a high rate of speed in central Modesto, authorities said.

Lt. Tom Ciccarrelli of the Modesto Police Department said two people driving in a Ford Escape heading south on Tully Road began making a left turn to travel east on Rumble. A northbound Mercedes traveling at an "excessive high rate of speed" plowed into the Ford Escape.

The Ford wound up overturned in front of a house on the east side of Tully Road.

One person in the overturned vehicle died at the scene. Another died later at a nearby hospital, Ciccarelli said. One person in the Mercedes was hospitalized but later medically cleared and released. The two other occupants did not suffer injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ciccarelli said "impairment" is suspected to have played a role in the crash, but could not go into further detail. The incident remains under investigation.

The wreck occurred at about 8:30 p.m.

Ciccarelli did not have the ages and genders of the victims. Their names are not being released until family has been notified. He did not have specific ages of the teenagers in the Mercedes.

The intersection at Tully and Rumble was closed for several hours.

We'll have more on this story as information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Modesto’s Love Notes 1:25

Modesto’s Love Notes

Pause
Rock’em Sock’em Robotic Tourney 1:17

Rock’em Sock’em Robotic Tourney

'Stay home:' Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm 0:27

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50 0:50

Braving the snow storm on Highway 50

Blustery Day In Modesto & Turlock 0:46

Blustery Day In Modesto & Turlock

Watch snowplow drivers in action as storm slams Sierra 0:18

Watch snowplow drivers in action as storm slams Sierra

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street 0:48

Watch San Joaquin County supervisor trade blows with man on Stockton street

Teen in serious condition after being hit by cars in Merced 0:33

Teen in serious condition after being hit by cars in Merced

Here's the timing of when rain, snow will roll in (February 28-March 2, 2018) 0:18

Here's the timing of when rain, snow will roll in (February 28-March 2, 2018)

Watch shoplifting suspects flee from police right to the police station 0:59

Watch shoplifting suspects flee from police right to the police station

"Stay home:" Norden resident warns not to come up the Sierra during intense winter storm

View More Video