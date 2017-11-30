Second person dies from injuries in central Modesto wreck near Tully, Rumble roads

Two people were killed Wednesday night when their vehicle was struck by another filled with teenagers traveling at a high rate of speed in central Modesto, authorities said.
Lt. Tom Ciccarrelli of the Modesto Police Department said two people driving in a Ford Escape heading south on Tully Road began making a left turn to travel east on Rumble. A northbound Mercedes traveling at an "excessive high rate of speed" plowed into the Ford Escape.
The Ford wound up overturned in front of a house on the east side of Tully Road.
One person in the overturned vehicle died at the scene. Another died later at a nearby hospital, Ciccarelli said. One person in the Mercedes was hospitalized but later medically cleared and released. The two other occupants did not suffer injuries.
Ciccarelli said "impairment" is suspected to have played a role in the crash, but could not go into further detail. The incident remains under investigation.
The wreck occurred at about 8:30 p.m.
Ciccarelli did not have the ages and genders of the victims. Their names are not being released until family has been notified. He did not have specific ages of the teenagers in the Mercedes.
The intersection at Tully and Rumble was closed for several hours.
