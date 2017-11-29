One dead in wreck near intersection of Tully and Rumble roads in Modesto

More Videos

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 0:37

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto

Pause
Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. 3:07

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 2:16

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:04

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

Timelapse: Excavation crews uncover movie-set sphinx at Guadalupe Dunes 2:28

Timelapse: Excavation crews uncover movie-set sphinx at Guadalupe Dunes

See the illegal Sacramento car stunt that shut down Highway 50 4:25

See the illegal Sacramento car stunt that shut down Highway 50

Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane 1:01

Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane

High school football predictions, Week 4 of playoffs 14:34

High school football predictions, Week 4 of playoffs

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title 1:06

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title

  • Major collision on Tully Road in Modesto

    Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Tully and Rumble roads that left two people dead in Modesto, CA, on Wednesday, Nov.29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Tully and Rumble roads that left two people dead in Modesto, CA, on Wednesday, Nov.29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com
Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Tully and Rumble roads that left two people dead in Modesto, CA, on Wednesday, Nov.29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com

News

One dead in wreck near intersection of Tully and Rumble roads in Modesto

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

November 29, 2017 09:52 PM

UPDATED November 29, 2017 10:18 PM

One person died Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle wreck in central Modesto.

At about 8:30 p.m, crews were called to an area just north of the intersection at Tully and Rumble roads on a report of a wreck involving two vehicles.

Firefighters and police arrived and found one vehicle overturned near a house on the east side of Tully and another vehicle with a smashed-up front end facing north on the four-lane road.

Sgt Jerry Ramar of the Modesto Police Department said one person in the overturned vehicle died and another suffered major injuries. Three people in the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ramar said investigators were trying to determine how the wreck occurred. At least an hour after the incident, firefighters and officers were surveying the scene. A body beneath a yellow tarp remained in the road.

The Tully-Rumble intersection is expected to remain closed past midnight.

We'll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto 0:37

Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto

Pause
Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. 3:07

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 2:16

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:04

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

Timelapse: Excavation crews uncover movie-set sphinx at Guadalupe Dunes 2:28

Timelapse: Excavation crews uncover movie-set sphinx at Guadalupe Dunes

See the illegal Sacramento car stunt that shut down Highway 50 4:25

See the illegal Sacramento car stunt that shut down Highway 50

Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane 1:01

Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane

High school football predictions, Week 4 of playoffs 14:34

High school football predictions, Week 4 of playoffs

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title 1:06

Rio Vista — not Ripon Christian — wins first section title

  • Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane

    It took more than 100 test flights and a first attempt that had to be abandoned, but the Soul Flyers finally achieved the seemingly impossible. In one of the most spectacular ways to ever catch a flight, Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet succeeded in flying into the open door of a tiny light aircraft in mid-air after freefalling from the summit of the Jungfrau in the Swiss Alps.

Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane

View More Video