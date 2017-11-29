One dead in wreck near intersection of Tully and Rumble roads in Modesto

One person died Wednesday night in a multi-vehicle wreck in central Modesto.
At about 8:30 p.m, crews were called to an area just north of the intersection at Tully and Rumble roads on a report of a wreck involving two vehicles.
Firefighters and police arrived and found one vehicle overturned near a house on the east side of Tully and another vehicle with a smashed-up front end facing north on the four-lane road.
Sgt Jerry Ramar of the Modesto Police Department said one person in the overturned vehicle died and another suffered major injuries. Three people in the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Ramar said investigators were trying to determine how the wreck occurred. At least an hour after the incident, firefighters and officers were surveying the scene. A body beneath a yellow tarp remained in the road.
The Tully-Rumble intersection is expected to remain closed past midnight.
We'll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
