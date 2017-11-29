He was on the floor of an airport bathroom, not breathing. Meet the man who saved him

More Videos 0:37 Two dead in major collision on Tully Road in Modesto Pause 0:51 Winton man killed in Merced County crash 1:01 Soul Flyers freefall from Swiss Alps into tiny plane 2:16 Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto 0:31 How to prevent house fires this winter 3:07 Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. 1:53 How to interview at a job fair 0:39 Train/pedestrian accident in east Modesto 1:29 Modesto police describe fatal shooting at Ustach Park 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch as first responder, overdose patient discuss meeting in Modesto Fire Captain David Washington of the Port of Seattle Fire Department and Zack Oehrke, 23, of Modesto discuss their meeting at New Hope Recovery in Modesto. Oehrke overdosed in a restroom at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport three weeks ago and Washington was one of the first responders at the scene. Fire Captain David Washington of the Port of Seattle Fire Department and Zack Oehrke, 23, of Modesto discuss their meeting at New Hope Recovery in Modesto. Oehrke overdosed in a restroom at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport three weeks ago and Washington was one of the first responders at the scene. Ken Carlson kcarlson@modbee.com

