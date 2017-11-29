Around the Region (11/30/17)

MODESTO
What: Traveleer’s Travel Club
When: Fridays, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny’s Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Traveleer’s Travel Club invites the public to learn about the club’s day trips around the region, including one to Sonora on Dec. 7, to see “Another Night Before Christmas” and lunch in Jamestown. Day trips and extended trips monthly. For more information, call Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
ARNOLD
What: Guided Snowshoe Walks
When: Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public on its guided snowshoe walks, snow conditions permitting. Snowshoes are provided free to the first 30 people who show up prior to the 1 p.m. starting time. Snowshoes are available for adults and children, or you can bring your own. Suggested check by 12:30 p.m. to make sure there are adequate snowshoes available. If you use the park's snowshoes you must stay with the guide. Experience on snowshoes is not required. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. The snowshoe walks take about 90 minutes. For more information contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
ESCALON
What: Craft Boutique Show
When: Weekends through Dec. 23
Where: Country Rose, 20150 Zumwalt Rd.
Info: The Country Rose invites the public to its 25 annual Craft Boutique Show. The show will feature handcrafted gifts, vintage antiques, confections and more. The craft boutique show will be on Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 and Monday, Dec. 18 thru Friday, Dec. 22. It will end on Saturday, Dec. 23. Doors open at 10 a.m., visitors will be able to schedule apointments for off-days. For more information call 209-576-5370.
SONORA
What: AAUW Home Tour
When: Saturday, 12 to 5 p.m.
Where: Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson St.
Info: The American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites the public to tour four local homes; including Sonora’s historic Sugg House. Visitors will also be able to partake in drinking teas, browse a boutique and more. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop, Joan’s Boutique and Sonora Lumber. All proceeds go to scholarships for Mother Lode women. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-533-0455 or visit aauwsonora.org.
TURLOCK
What: Junkyard Christmas 2
When: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: Turlock Community Theatre, 1574 East Canal Drive
Info: The Center for Urban Performance and Service and Westside Ministries present, Junkyard Christmas 2, an original full-length dramatic dance production. The cast of over 130 dancers will move to contemporary Christmas favorites, hip hop, and gospel music. Tickets are a $10 suggested donation and can be purchased at the event one hour prior to show time, or at the ministry in advance. A silent auction will be held before each show to support Community Cultivators 4-H club. For more information call 209-667-9020 or visit www.westsideministriesturlock.com.
TWAIN HARTE
What: Tree Lighting and Parade
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Downtown Twain Harte, at the Arch
Info: The Twain Harte Christmas Committee, in association with the Twain Harte Rotary club and Chamber of Commerces, invites the public to its community to its tree lighting ceremony and parade. Festivities will also include caroling. Santa will be on hand following the parade. The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce will be announcing the business winners in a holiday decor competition. For more information call the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce at 209-586-4482.
50 YEARS AGO: A longtime border despute between the cities of Ceres and Modesto was settled by the Stanislaus County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO). LAFCO gave Ceres the right to expand services north of Hatch Rpad to the Tuolumne River and east of Herndon Road. At the same time, Modesto had the right to expand services, and annex, west of Herndon Road. Immediately after the decision, questions grew over Modesto’s plan to build a $454,000 sewer trunk line across Herndon, as part of the city’s effort improve sewer services; among other issues concerning the two cities.
