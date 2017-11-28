Election winners take oath of office for Modesto City Council and school board

Modesto City Council members and Modesto City Schools board members were sworn in Tuesday night after prevailing in the Nov. 7 election. Voters re-elected council members Jenny Kenoyer, Tony Madrigal and Bill Zoslocki. Newcomers Adolfo Lopez and Charlene West and incumbents Cindy Marks and Chad Brown were elected to the school board. Marks was not able to attend Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place. City Clerk Stephanie Lopez will administer the oath of office to Marks at a later date.
Comments