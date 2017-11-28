Modesto City Council members and Modesto City Schools board members take the oath of office in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. From the left: Councilman Bill Zoslocki; school board members Chad Brown, Charlene West and Adolfo Lopez; and Councilman Tony Madrigal and Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer.
Modesto City Council members and Modesto City Schools board members take the oath of office in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. From the left: Councilman Bill Zoslocki; school board members Chad Brown, Charlene West and Adolfo Lopez; and Councilman Tony Madrigal and Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com
Modesto City Council members and Modesto City Schools board members take the oath of office in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. From the left: Councilman Bill Zoslocki; school board members Chad Brown, Charlene West and Adolfo Lopez; and Councilman Tony Madrigal and Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

News

Election winners take oath of office for Modesto City Council and school board

November 28, 2017 07:02 PM

Modesto City Council members and Modesto City Schools board members were sworn in Tuesday night after prevailing in the Nov. 7 election. Voters re-elected council members Jenny Kenoyer, Tony Madrigal and Bill Zoslocki. Newcomers Adolfo Lopez and Charlene West and incumbents Cindy Marks and Chad Brown were elected to the school board. Marks was not able to attend Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place. City Clerk Stephanie Lopez will administer the oath of office to Marks at a later date.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language.

    It's just takes five seconds to lose everything. "Thieves are going to take it all ... with no heart," says former smash-and-grab thief. He and the Fresno Police Department offer these tips to keep your car's contents safe during this holiday season.

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language.

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language. 3:07

Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language.
Here's a smile for your day: Puppies getting baths at SPCA 11:23

Here's a smile for your day: Puppies getting baths at SPCA
Timelapse: Excavation crews uncover movie-set sphinx at Guadalupe Dunes 2:28

Timelapse: Excavation crews uncover movie-set sphinx at Guadalupe Dunes

View More Video