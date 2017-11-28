News

Stanislaus County coroner seeks family of Modesto man

November 28, 2017 02:44 PM

Stanislaus County coroner’s officials are looking for family members of a Modesto man who died earlier this month.

Patrick Lovelace, 63, died Nov. 19 at his home.

Family members are asked to call Detective Matthew Dessert, 209-567-4480.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Winton man killed in Merced County crash

    A 61-year-old man was killed on Thursday Nov. 30, 2017 in a solo-vehicle accident at about 11:35 a.m in Merced County, California Highway Patrol reported. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

Winton man killed in Merced County crash

Winton man killed in Merced County crash 0:51

Winton man killed in Merced County crash
How to prevent house fires this winter 0:31

How to prevent house fires this winter
What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

View More Video