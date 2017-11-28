Stanislaus County coroner seeks family of Modesto man

Stanislaus County coroner’s officials are looking for family members of a Modesto man who died earlier this month.
Patrick Lovelace, 63, died Nov. 19 at his home.
Family members are asked to call Detective Matthew Dessert, 209-567-4480.
