Virus forces Modesto City Schools to shut down computer system

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

November 28, 2017 12:21 PM

UPDATED November 28, 2017 04:03 PM

Hit by a computer virus, the Modesto City Schools district on Tuesday shut down all essential applications and services.

“The first indication was that the district website was down,” spokeswoman Becky Fortuna said late Tuesday morning.

To locate the source of the virus, the district is bringing each service back online one at a time, Fortuna said.

There was no time line on when services would be up and running, she said. The district will share information as the situation progresses, including letting families know when Internet-connected, take-home devices are safe to use again, Fortuna said.

Tuesday afternoon, the district advised students via Twitter “to not use District devices, leave devices off until further notice, and not connect any device to the district’s network”.

Last month, a group called Dark Overlord claimed it hacked into school districts in several states, releasing student data and threatening violence, The Washington Post reported.

And early this month, an Associated Press report said hackers temporarily redirected people looking for hundreds of local school webpages across the country to a video in support of the Islamic State group. The FBI was working to determine who was behind the hack, which hijacked school websites in Tucson, Arizona; Newtown, Connecticut; Gloucester County, Virginia; and Bloomfield, New Jersey.

Fortuna said she had not heard of any other districts currently being affected by the virus.

