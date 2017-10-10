Four suspected teenage gang members from Atwater arrested in weapons case

Four teenagers dressed in blue pointed a black air soft handgun at two men they thought were rival gang members late Monday, the Atwater Police Department reported.
The teenagers were stopped and arrested a short time later in a white Mercedes Benz loaded with Halloween masks, “gang paraphernalia” and two weapons, including a loaded sawed-off shotgun, Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Daniel Macias Sandoval and Sergio Sandoval were arrested along with two other boys, ages 15 and 17, according to police.
Joseph said all four said they belonged to the same street gang.
Investigators said the teens pointed an imitation firearm at two men around 8:19 p.m. outside a home in the 2900 block of Secretariat Drive, but no shots were fired. Police said the suspects likely believed the victims were rival gang members and said one of the victim’s homes has been shot at before.
About an hour after the incident, an Atwater Police Officer Mike Rivera spotted the vehicle and the four teenagers were arrested at gunpoint. Officers found the handgun and masks inside the car and the loaded shotgun was in the trunk, authorities said.
All four were booked into the Merced County Jail and the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Center on weapons and gang allegations.
Daniel Macias Sandoval and Sergio Sandoval remained in custody Tuesday morning.
