Revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York on Oct. 31, 2016. A recent report suggests searching for a costume could leave you with head lice.
Revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York on Oct. 31, 2016. A recent report suggests searching for a costume could leave you with head lice. Andres Kudacki Associated Press file
Revelers march during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in New York on Oct. 31, 2016. A recent report suggests searching for a costume could leave you with head lice. Andres Kudacki Associated Press file

News

Just a heads-up: How searching for Halloween costume can give you lice

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 10:33 PM

As Halloween approaches, people all over will be looking for that perfect costume. The search could leave you scratching your head – in more ways than one.

Take caution when trying on wigs, hats and other headgear. According to a report from WTOL-TV, you could end up with head lice.

“We have a lot of people going into stores right now, trying on masks, trying on costumes and trying on wigs. And a lot of people don’t give much thought into the fact that several people could’ve tried it on before them,” Cherie Sexton, a pediatric nurse practitioner in Ohio, told the Toledo-based television station.

Cases of head lice often jump around this time of the year. While some may attribute the increase to schools being in session, WTOL’s report says Halloween shopping is a major cause.

To avoid lice, seal costumes or head wear in a plastic bag for two days, because any lice attached should die in no more than 48 hours. You can also put anything dryer safe on high heat for 45 minutes, or wear a plastic or rubber cap to shield your hair and scalp from whatever you’re wearing on your head.

For additional information on head lice, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

    A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California.

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:07

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California
Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense' 1:37

Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'
Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give 2:14

Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give

View More Video