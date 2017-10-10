More Videos

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:48

Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District 1:28

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto 1:08

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce 1:07

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 3:06

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 0:32

'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:49

Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 0:56

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley 2:18

Watch Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck & more battle it out in the new trailer for 'Justice League' 2:32

  • Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give

    Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton shared a portion of the victory speech that she didn’t get to give when she lost last November’s presidential election.

Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton shared a portion of the victory speech that she didn’t get to give when she lost last November’s presidential election.
Alexei Koseff The Sacramento Bee
The winner of the Elk Grove Pumpkin Festival pie-eating contest over the weekend was Jeffrey Esper, who ate 15.75 pounds of the dessert. That's just over 4 pounds shy of the world record. There was also a community members pie eating contest. Elk Grove Police Department community service officer Kristina Ramirez defeated Laguna Creek High School football coach Dan Davis by 4 ounces. She ate 3.5 lbs. Information and video by Doc Souza/Elk Grove Laguna Forums

Several fires burned in Northern California, forcing residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8. Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County.

Hundreds of truckers took to the road in a combination convoy and protest as part of weeklong national effort called Operation Black and Blue, made up of many independent truckers who complain the federal Electronic Logging Device regulation set to be begin in December will unduly burden them financially and give major trucking companies an advantage over smaller independent contractors. A protester spoke about the issue in Modesto as truck drivers offered their honks of support on Highway 99 near downtown. (Erin Tracy)