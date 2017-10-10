Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give

Hundreds of truckers took to the road in a combination convoy and protest as part of weeklong national effort called Operation Black and Blue, made up of many independent truckers who complain the federal Electronic Logging Device regulation set to be begin in December will unduly burden them financially and give major trucking companies an advantage over smaller independent contractors. A protester spoke about the issue in Modesto as truck drivers offered their honks of support on Highway 99 near downtown. (Erin Tracy)