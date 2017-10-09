Mike Pence watches sparks fly at tax event

More Videos

How to make money playing video games

Drone's-eye view of project to bring water from Modesto to Del Puerto Canyon Water District

‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto

Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest

Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

Modesto Pastor Glen Berteau discusses 'stupid white people' comment

Two bodies successfully recovered from car in the Kings River

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

    Mike Pence speaks at a tax reform event and roundtable in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

Mike Pence speaks at a tax reform event and roundtable in Rancho Cordova on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
More than a quarter-million people follow Tim MacRae, known as Timmac on the Twitch platform. They make it possible for him to play video games and make a living doing it. Here, he offers insight into how playing video games can translate into a six-figure salary.

The winner of the Elk Grove Pumpkin Festival pie-eating contest over the weekend was Jeffrey Esper, who ate 15.75 pounds of the dessert. That's just over 4 pounds shy of the world record. There was also a community members pie eating contest. Elk Grove Police Department community service officer Kristina Ramirez defeated Laguna Creek High School football coach Dan Davis by 4 ounces. She ate 3.5 lbs. Information and video by Doc Souza/Elk Grove Laguna Forums

Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations

Several fires burned in Northern California, forcing residents to evacuate in Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties on October 8. Strong northern winds spread the Cherokee Fire in Oroville from 80 to 800 acres in just two hours Sunday night, according to tweets from Cal Fire - Butte County.

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device

Hundreds of truckers took to the road in a combination convoy and protest as part of weeklong national effort called Operation Black and Blue, made up of many independent truckers who complain the federal Electronic Logging Device regulation set to be begin in December will unduly burden them financially and give major trucking companies an advantage over smaller independent contractors. A protester spoke about the issue in Modesto as truck drivers offered their honks of support on Highway 99 near downtown. (Erin Tracy)