Around the Region (10/10/17)

MODESTO
What: Dia de Los Muertos Volunteers Needed
When: Tuesday, 3 - 6 p.m.
Where: American GI Forum Office, 1220 I St.
Info: American GI Forum-Dia de Los Muertos committee is looking for volunteers for this years event. If you have the desire to be a part of a wonderful community event, contact the committee for an application or Rebecca.harringtonddlm@gmail.com or call/text 209-585-6590 to request application or for more information. There are several shifts and volunteer duties available.
What: Latina Symposium
When: Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: El Concilio, 1314 H St.
Info: El Concilio, in partnership with the Women’s Education Leadership League, invites the public to the Latina Entrepreneurship Symposium. The event is open to both men and women; participants will learn what it takes to create a business. This event is free but space is limited and a reservation is needed. For more information contact Teresa Guerrero at 209-338-5716.
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, noon
Where: Modesto JC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science solloquium will feature the topic: “Keeping Local Water Safe.” The subject is presented by Ryan Sellman, P.E., Sr. engineer, Carollo Engineers, Inc., in the Science Community Center, Room 115. The Colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information , call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu.
EMPIRE
What: Friends of the Empire Library Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: Friends of the Empire Library will hold a monthly meeting to discuss the upcoming Fall Festival to be held on Oct. 28, from 2 - 3:30 p.m. Those interested in supporting the Friends of the Empire Library or getting involved in the Fall Festival are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-551-0102.
OAKDALE
What: OID Candidats Forum
When: Wednesday, 7 - 8:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, D Street & 2nd Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County League of Women Voters is hosting the candidates forum for voters to meet the OID candidates in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. It is free and open to the public. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
RIPON
What: Elvis Presley Tribute Concert
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Ripon High School, 301 N. Acacia Ave.
Info: The Ripon Arts League hosts a Tribute to Elvis Presley by Jim Anderson and the Rebels. Tickets are $35 for adults, $5 for students and allows entry to all four remaining community concerts. Order tickets by calling Jackie at 209-599-3476 or buy them at the door. For more information email Kit Oase at kitoase@yahoo.com.
SONORA
What: Saturday Art Night
When: Saturday, 5 - 8 p.m.
Where: Aloft Art Gallery, at 167 S. Washington St.
Info: The Aloft Art Gallery will host oil painter Leslie Hurst as she will be a the gallery’s guest artist for the Second Saturday Art Night. For more information visit www.aloftartgallery.com.
25 YEARS AGO: Measure G in Turlock was one of the many ballot measures that were being considered by voters in November. Measure G asked residents to consider whether the city should play an active role in seeing that affordable rental units get built in the city. A similar measure in San Joaquin County, Measure Q would allow the county to use federal and state funding to build as many as 500 low-rent housing units a year. Martin Amador, Turlock's housing program coordinator, said there were 500 and 600 people on a waiting list for low-income rental subsidies. At the time, the government considered a family of four with an annual income of $17,250 or less to be very low-income. A family of four with an annual income of more than $17,250 but less than $27,600 is considered to be low-income.
