Names of those killed, hurt in crash near Modesto are released

The 45-year-old Modesto man killed in a vehicle crash northeast of Modesto on Saturday afternoon has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Michael Harry.
The California Highway Patrol has identified the two people who suffered major injuries in the collision as driver Joaquin Parado, 24, of Modesto, and passenger Emely Corona, 26, of Newman.
The CHP crash report notes that Harry was driving a 1967 Plymouth Barracuda north on Terminal Avenue north of Claus Road “at a high rate of speed.” The right tires of the Plymouth drifted onto the dirt and gravel east shoulder of Terminal.
Harry overcorrected and lost control, spinning the Plymouth counterclockwise and into the southbound lane of Terminal and the path of the oncoming 2012 Honda driven by Parado.
Harry, not wearing the Barracuda’s lap belt, was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. Parada and Corona were taken to Memorial Medical Center and Doctors Medical Center with major injuries. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning.
