Pedestrian hit by vehicle has life-threatening injuries

The Associated Press

October 08, 2017 5:56 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Investigators say a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Columbus.

WBNS-10TV reports that the pedestrian was walking across East Dublin Granville Road at about 3 a.m. Sunday when he was hit. The man has been transported to a local hospital.

The Columbus Police Accident Investigations Unit is investigating to see if the driver stopped after the crash.

The road where the incident occurred was closed for a few hours following the crash, but has reopened.

