‘Rick and Morty’ fans descend on Modesto McDonald’s to get precious Szechuan sauce

Danah Toschi and Jewell Lemon weren’t taking any chances.
The Fresno women, fans of the “Rick and Morty” television show, arrived at the Prescott Avenue McDonald’s in Modesto at 6 p.m. Friday in advance of a very limited-time giveaway of Szechuan sauce.
The fast-food giant brought the sauce — originally introduced 19 years ago as a promotion for the Disney Film “Mulan” — back on Saturday afternoon at select locations.
Fans of the cartoon had been clamoring for the return of the sauce after on episode in which mad scientist Rick Sanchez, proclaims his obsession with the tangy sauce, vowing to stop at nothing to find more of it. He is joined on his various misadventures with his gullible grandson Morty Smith.
McDonald’s didn’t credit the show or its fans with its decision to bring the sauce back temporarily, one of 10 sauces available to go with the chain’s new buttermilk crispy chicken tenders.
“And when we say limited, we mean really, really limited!” McDonalds said on its website. They weren’t kidding — the Modesto McDonald’s reportedly got only 20 packets of the sauce.
Toscho and Lemon, who at 24 and 22, respectively, are not old enough to remember when the sauce was issued the first time ( “I was like, 3,” Toscho said), said they didn’t mind the wait to get their hands on one of the few packets. “We took turns” sleeping, Toscho said.
Just behind them where Joseph Zimmerer, 38, Keegan Zimmerer, 14, and Rylee Zimmerer, 16.
Joseph said he arrived at about 5:45 a.m. and realized he needed to get the kids back to the restaurant to secure a spot. “We came back about 6:15,” he said.
As for what to do with the precious sauce after obtaining one of the few packets available?
“That’s a hard one,” Joseph Zimmerer said.
Robert Rodriguez of The Fresno Bee contributed to this report.
Comments