Knights Ferry cemetery project makes use of tractors, rakes ... and a jazz band

By Patty Guerra

October 07, 2017 3:49 PM

Volunteers arrived at Oak Grove Cemetery in Knights Ferry on Saturday to spruce the place up with the usual tools: rakes, shovels and weed whackers. But there also were some tools not generally associated with gardening work: a saxophone, guitar and keyboard.

It was the first of what organizers hope will be an annual “Jazz Up the Cemetery” event, complete with music and a barbecue.

Patty Muniain had the idea for the event after the death of her husband, Dave, in April. Though the Muniains lived in Monterey, Dave grew up in Knights Ferry, an historic town in northeast Stanislaus County, and attended school there until going to high school in Oakdale.

“His father was a sheepherder,” Patty Muniain said.

Dave is buried in the family plot alongside his parents. Patty looked at the cemetery and thought it could use some sprucing up. So she went to a community meeting and asked the cemetery board if she could organize a volunteer day: not to change the look of the cemetery, which dates back to the 1800s, but to improve it.

“I don’t want it to lose any of its character,” she said. “The cemetery just needs a little love.”

On Saturday, families, students, and even a 4H group from Valley Home showed up to get to work.

“It’s a big effort,” said Carol Davis, a member of the cemetery board.

Muniain said she and her husband have always loved jazz music, which led her to the idea of providing volunteers with a concert as they worked. She brought a group with her from Monterey. And she provided hot dogs — volunteers were asked to bring side dishes.

Muniain said she was thrilled at the turnout, and the transformation of the cemetery in a few short hours.

“I couldn’t be more pleased,” she said, as the music played behind her.

