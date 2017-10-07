More Videos

  Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto

    Modesto Police found a theft suspect wrapped in a tarp and hiding under a boat in the backyard of a home on Princeton Avenue Saturday morning following a brief pursuit. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Modesto Police found a theft suspect wrapped in a tarp and hiding under a boat in the backyard of a home on Princeton Avenue Saturday morning following a brief pursuit. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com
News

Bloodied and wrapped in a tarp, theft suspect found hiding under a boat

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

October 07, 2017 2:20 PM

A man suspected of causing about $4,000 in damage breaking into a parking payment machine at Modesto Junior College Saturday morning was found bloodied, wrapped in a tarp hiding under a boat.

An officer spotted the suspect in the parking lot on the west side of Tully Road across from the MJC football stadium at about 9:30 a.m., said Modesto Police Sgt. James Reeves.

When the suspect saw the officer, he got on a bicycle and headed north into a neighborhood in the area of Princeton Avenue between Tully and Kearney Avenue.

At some point while fleeing the suspect jumped over a razor-wire fence and cut his foot, Reeves said.

Additional officers responded to the area and one saw the suspect in an alley south of Princeton.

Officers surrounded the area then did a door to door search of homes on Princeton.

In the backyard of the third home a police dog found the suspect hiding under a boat and wrapped in a tarp, Reeves said.

The suspect, 30-year-old Scott Carey was arrested on suspicion of charges including felony vandalism and resisting arrest. He was treated for a laceration he received while jumping over the razor-wire fence before he was taken to jail.

Reeves said officers found the electric saw the suspect used to cut into the parking payment machine next to the machine. The damage to the machine is estimated at $4,000.

