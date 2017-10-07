Bloodied and wrapped in a tarp, theft suspect found hiding under a boat

More Videos 1:08 Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto Pause 1:02 Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:26 UC Merced students worry as DACA ends 0:56 Sophomore sparks Escalon’s win 1:19 Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 6:45 Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns, Week 6 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 2:09 Manteca-Oakdale: Game Highlights 2:01 Enochs science students' cool new tool 1:03 Solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police capture suspect after search in Central Modesto Modesto Police found a theft suspect wrapped in a tarp and hiding under a boat in the backyard of a home on Princeton Avenue Saturday morning following a brief pursuit. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Modesto Police found a theft suspect wrapped in a tarp and hiding under a boat in the backyard of a home on Princeton Avenue Saturday morning following a brief pursuit. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com

