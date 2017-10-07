Health officials watching mosquitoes in Texas after Harvey

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, homeowner Sohail Soomro dumps flood damage debris on his front yard in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey at the Canyon Gate community in Katy, Texas. Health officials in Texas will be on watch in coming weeks for any increases in mosquito-borne diseases including West Nile virus and Zika after Harvey's heavy rains and flooding brought water that filled ponds and ditches and crept into trash and debris that piled up. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo