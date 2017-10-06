In this July 24, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections, issuing new rules Friday that take another step in rolling back the Obama health care law.
In this July 24, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections, issuing new rules Friday that take another step in rolling back the Obama health care law. Alex Brandon AP Photo
In this July 24, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks about healthcare in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections, issuing new rules Friday that take another step in rolling back the Obama health care law. Alex Brandon AP Photo

News

Citing religious freedom, Trump backing off Obama-era rules

By DAVID CRARY and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR Associated Press

October 06, 2017 11:46 PM

WASHINGTON

Leaders of social conservatives are expressing elation over President Donald Trump's decisions on two issues they see as tied to religious freedom.

Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of no-cost birth control for workers. His administration is also issuing sweeping religious-freedom directions that could override many anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people and others.

The president of the conservative Family Research Council, Tony Perkins, says the changes demonstrate the president's commitment to undoing the anti-faith policies of the Obama administration and restoring true religious freedom.

The changes have outraged liberal advocacy groups. The president of the National Women's Law Center, Fatima Goss Graves, says the administration is telling employers, "If you want to discriminate, we have your back."

Several groups are planning to challenge the birth-control rollback in court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:02

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device
California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard? 0:48

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?
Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall 0:32

Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

View More Video