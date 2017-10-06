‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks reportedly files for divorce

A blue-eyed felon whose mugshot following a 2014 arrest in Stockton went viral and helped take him from prison to a career in modeling, Jeremy Meeks has officially filed for divorce, news outlets reported this week.
Meeks, 33, had been with wife Melissa for eight years, and had filed separation documents in July, TMZ reported Thursday. Meeks wants joint custody of the couple’s 7-year-old son.
Celebrity news sites including Us Weekly reported that Meeks was seen vacationing this week with new girlfriend Chloe Green – daughter of billionaire businessman Philip Green – on a yacht.
Meeks was arrested in June 2014 on gun charges. His mugshot quickly picked up traction on social media, with most noting his gray-blue eyes and face/neck tattoos.
Some of those internet fans expressed outrage in July, when photos of Meeks and Green vacationing near Turkey surfaced on the former’s Instagram. One commenter called him “the biggest scumbag of the earth” for infidelity. Those photos were later taken down.
E! News reported that the divorce documents list irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce.
