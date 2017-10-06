This Wednesday, June 18, 2014, booking photo released by the Stockton Police Department shows Jeremy Meeks who was arrested on felony weapons charges in Stockton, Calif. The image went viral, being shared extensively on social media, and Meeks began a career as a model. Meeks filed for divorce from his wife of eight years this week, news outlets.
This Wednesday, June 18, 2014, booking photo released by the Stockton Police Department shows Jeremy Meeks who was arrested on felony weapons charges in Stockton, Calif. The image went viral, being shared extensively on social media, and Meeks began a career as a model. Meeks filed for divorce from his wife of eight years this week, news outlets. Stockton Police Department
This Wednesday, June 18, 2014, booking photo released by the Stockton Police Department shows Jeremy Meeks who was arrested on felony weapons charges in Stockton, Calif. The image went viral, being shared extensively on social media, and Meeks began a career as a model. Meeks filed for divorce from his wife of eight years this week, news outlets. Stockton Police Department

News

‘Hot felon’ Jeremy Meeks reportedly files for divorce

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 4:44 PM

A blue-eyed felon whose mugshot following a 2014 arrest in Stockton went viral and helped take him from prison to a career in modeling, Jeremy Meeks has officially filed for divorce, news outlets reported this week.

Meeks, 33, had been with wife Melissa for eight years, and had filed separation documents in July, TMZ reported Thursday. Meeks wants joint custody of the couple’s 7-year-old son.

Celebrity news sites including Us Weekly reported that Meeks was seen vacationing this week with new girlfriend Chloe Green – daughter of billionaire businessman Philip Green – on a yacht.

Meeks was arrested in June 2014 on gun charges. His mugshot quickly picked up traction on social media, with most noting his gray-blue eyes and face/neck tattoos.

Some of those internet fans expressed outrage in July, when photos of Meeks and Green vacationing near Turkey surfaced on the former’s Instagram. One commenter called him “the biggest scumbag of the earth” for infidelity. Those photos were later taken down.

E! News reported that the divorce documents list irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:02

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device
California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard? 0:48

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?
Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall 0:32

Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

View More Video