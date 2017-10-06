Applebee’s puts focus on ‘bar’ with a Dollarita deal all month

Applebee’s is putting its money where its mouth is.
The restaurant chain, which calls itself the “Neighborhood Grill + Bar,” is offering $1 margaritas through October, which is Applebee’s Neighborhood Appreciation Month.
The Dollarita special, not just during happy hour but from open to close, also is the chain’s way of reminding customers that it’s a bar. “We focus on our food a lot, but ‘bar’ is in our name, and it is an integral part of what makes Applebee’s a great neighborhood destination,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation. “Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage.”
The Dollarita is not blended, but served over ice. No other purchase is required to get the deal, though Applebee’s suggests pairing it with appetizers or one of its two-meals-for-$20 specials.
There are Applebee’s locations in several area neighborhoods, including 3900 Sisk Road, Modesto; 2449 Claribel Road, Riverbank; 1272 E. Yosemite Ave., Manteca; 2501 Fulkerth Road, Turlock; 851 Sanguinetti Road, Sonora; 1000 Commerce Ave, Atwater; and 1734 W. Olive Ave., Merced.
To learn more, go to www.applebees.com.
Comments