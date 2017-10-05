Stroke claims life of former Stanislaus County supervisor Nick Blom

Nick Blom, who served as a Stanislaus County supervisor for 20 years, died Thursday following a stroke, his family said.
The former supervisor died at Doctors Medical Center after suffering the stroke Wednesday.
Blom, 78, was a longtime farmer and helped lead the county through decades when growth, transportation and farmland were prominent issues. He was a member of the Board of Supervisors from January 1983 to January 2003, four times serving as chairman.
As a supervisor, Blom represented a district including the west part of Modesto, Salida and farmland west of the city. The county library in Salida was named after Blom.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Vito Chiesa said Blom was among former supervisors who deserve credit for the county’s strong financial footing today. “I have been so fortunate because of what our predecessors left us,” Chiesa said. “It is like they handed us the keys to the Cadillac and said ‘try not to screw it up.’ Nick was a big part of that.”
Blom was born in Halfweg, Holland, and attended elementary and high school before majoring in agriculture in college. He emigrated from Holland to the United States in 1963.
Blom and his wife, Els, owned and operated a family farm, growing almonds, walnuts, peaches and grapes. The farming operation was turned over to their two sons about 10 years ago.
As a county supervisor, Blom was on the executive board of the Stanislaus Council of Governments and the California State Association of Counties. During his career on the Board of Supervisors, he advocated for the county’s Right to Farm Ordinance, but did not side with his fellow farmers on every issue. He backed legislation that created the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District, which resulted in tighter restrictions on emissions.
According to county officials, he believed that issues of transportation and air quality were interlinked.
When Blom retired from the board in 2003, former Supervisor Ray Simon said: “He didn’t agree with me all of the time, but he didn’t agree with anybody all the time.”
In his many years of community service, Blom was a volunteer for the Woodland Avenue Fire Department, past chairman of the Stanislaus County Republican Central Committee, past chairman of the Paradise Elementary School District board, a Farm Bureau director and community leader for Stanislaus County Paradise 4-H.
