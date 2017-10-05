News

Mental health reports pending for school shooting suspect

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 5:35 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill.

An Illinois high school student accused of shooting a classmate has undergone a mental evaluation, but the results haven't been completed.

The Times-Courier in Charleston reports defense attorney Ed Piraino on Thursday told Coles County Circuit Judge Matt Sullivan that psychiatrist Lawrence Jeckel has met with the boy, but not enough times to make an evaluation.

State's Attorney Brian Bower reported there's been no indication by Jeckel his work will be complete.

The Sept. 20 shooting in the Mattoon High School cafeteria left one student hospitalized.

Bower said a police investigation found that a teacher grabbed the boy's arm as he fired at a girl. The gunshot missed the girl but hit another student in the upper chest.

The shooter, who is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, is being held in a juvenile detention facility. Sullivan scheduled his next hearing for Nov. 17.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall

Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall 0:32

Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall
Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County 0:12

Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County
Prankster inspired by 'It' gives residents a scare around San Luis Obispo 1:43

Prankster inspired by 'It' gives residents a scare around San Luis Obispo

View More Video