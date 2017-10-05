More Videos

  • Two bodies successfully recovered from car in the Kings River

    The Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team and California Highway Patrol successfully completed a recovery operation along Highway 180 and the Kings River inside Sequoia National Park.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SAR) team and California Highway Patrol successfully completed a recovery operation along Highway 180 and the Kings River inside Sequoia National Park. Fresno County Sheriff's Office
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team and California Highway Patrol successfully completed a recovery operation along Highway 180 and the Kings River inside Sequoia National Park. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

News

Bodies believed to be Chinese tourists missing for 2 months recovered from Kings River

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

October 05, 2017 5:54 PM

Search and rescue teams recovered two bodies from the Kings River near Kings Canyon National Park Thursday afternoon that are believed to be a Chinese couple who vanished in August.

The bodies – believed to be 31-year-old Yinan Wang and his wife, Jie Song, 30 – were recovered by a Fresno County sheriff’s search and rescue team before 2 p.m., said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

The search and rescue team also found the license plate to a white car that matched the one on the Ford Focus the couple was believed to be driving, Botti said.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office now will work to confirm the identities of the bodies and conduct autopsies.

The couple was reported missing after last being seen at the junction of Crystal Cave Road and Generals Highway on Aug. 6. A sheriff’s helicopter flying above a steep canyon spotted what appeared to be the white Ford Focus they were driving deeply submerged in the water. After the crash, the raging water proved to be too dangerous for deputies to access the wreckage.

The water level now is about 10 times lower than in August, Botti said.

The Chinese couple’s car was the second tourist car lost in less than a month on a treacherous stretch of Highway 180 through Forest Service land. Last month, a car containing the bodies of two Thai exchange students was recovered after their car crashed in the river canyon nearby.

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, bcalix@fresnobee.com, @BriannaCalix

