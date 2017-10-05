Bodies believed to be Chinese tourists missing for 2 months recovered from Kings River

More Videos 0:56 Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray Pause 0:32 Modesto Fire and Police investigates chemical agent inside Vintage Faire Mall 0:12 Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County 1:22 Watch Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, read statement at news conference 2:23 Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials 2:36 Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home 1:12 Passengers trains through midtown streets? 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two bodies successfully recovered from car in the Kings River The Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team and California Highway Patrol successfully completed a recovery operation along Highway 180 and the Kings River inside Sequoia National Park. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team and California Highway Patrol successfully completed a recovery operation along Highway 180 and the Kings River inside Sequoia National Park. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

