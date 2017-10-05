A new big rig logbook is supposed to make roadways safer, but some truckers hate it

More Videos 0:32 Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall Pause 0:56 Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 0:36 Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing 1:26 UC Merced students worry as DACA ends 1:31 St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 6:58 Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:17 Country singer, survivor Chris Young honors Las Vegas victims at Fresno concert 2:23 Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Truck drivers protest in Fresno for fair wages and improved regulations Hundreds of Valley truckers carry signs to make their points known outside Fresno City Hall, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 joining truckers across the nation in protest. Hundreds of Valley truckers carry signs to make their points known outside Fresno City Hall, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 joining truckers across the nation in protest. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Hundreds of Valley truckers carry signs to make their points known outside Fresno City Hall, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 joining truckers across the nation in protest. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee