Vintage Faire Mall evacuated when suspect discharges pepper spray 0:56

Witness talks about pepper-spray incident at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall 0:32

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 1:32

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue 1:31

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football 6:58

Enochs science students' cool new tool 2:01

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 2:10

Oakdale-Sonora: Highlights from big Mustangs victory 2:08

  • California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?

    Deandre JeanPierre, a former TimeOut mascot at Fresno State, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being convicted of groping. However, two teachers who had unlawful sex with a student will not have to register for life.

Deandre JeanPierre, a former TimeOut mascot at Fresno State, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being convicted of groping. However, two teachers who had unlawful sex with a student will not have to register for life.
Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

Giant pumpkin heads to festival

Jon Hunt of Sacramento uses a tractor to move his 855-pound pumpkin into his pickup truck at the Martin Luther King Community Garden in Oak Park on Monday, October 2, 2017. Hunt will be competing in the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival this weekend.​

Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico

During a hurricane briefing in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, President Donald Trump decided to make a joke about the cost of hurricane recovery and it didn't go over well: "I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you have thrown our budget a little out of whack."

Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room

Police confirmed the authenticity of the leaked photos showing the inside of the hotel room used by Stephen Paddock to carry out the mass shooting that killed 59 people October 1. "We have opened up an internal investigation to determine the source of the leaks of those photos to the public," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.

Condemned Modesto apartments burn

Firefighters battled flames at a condemned, vacant apartment building on Ninth Street in Modesto, CA, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)