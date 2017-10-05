Prankster inspired by 'It' gives residents a scare around San Luis Obispo

More Videos

Lawyer for Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, discusses claim against government officials

Country singer, survivor Chris Young honors Las Vegas victims at Fresno concert

Watch Frank Carson's wife, Georgia DeFilippo, read statement at news conference

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

Condemned Modesto apartments burn

Michelle Hutson took advantage of a tax relief program to save mother's mobile home

Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'

St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

    Rich Ferguson, a San Luis Obispo magician and YouTube personality, dressed up as a creepy clown and gave residents a fright across town. He was inspired by the hit movie 'It.'

Rich Ferguson, a San Luis Obispo magician and YouTube personality, dressed up as a creepy clown and gave residents a fright across town. He was inspired by the hit movie 'It.'
Courtesy of Rich Ferguson
News

WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that “faces Mandalay Bay,” while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

News

Jon Hunt of Sacramento uses a tractor to move his 855-pound pumpkin into his pickup truck at the Martin Luther King Community Garden in Oak Park on Monday, October 2, 2017. Hunt will be competing in the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival this weekend.​

News

During a hurricane briefing in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, President Donald Trump decided to make a joke about the cost of hurricane recovery and it didn't go over well: "I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you have thrown our budget a little out of whack."

News

Police confirmed the authenticity of the leaked photos showing the inside of the hotel room used by Stephen Paddock to carry out the mass shooting that killed 59 people October 1. "We have opened up an internal investigation to determine the source of the leaks of those photos to the public," Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said.

Local

Firefighters battled flames at a condemned, vacant apartment building on Ninth Street in Modesto, CA, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Local

Emergency crews responded to an accident on Highway 99 near Kansas Avenue in Modesto, CA, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. According to the California Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon overturned in the northbound lanes. Several people were taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. (John Holland/jholland@modbee)

Local

Modesto half marathon and 5K races honor Stanislaus County's fallen officers and raises money for fund that aids their families. More than 2,000 participants turned out Sunday. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Local

At the Valley Milk plant under construction on North Washington, about 440 people don hard hats to form a giant pink ribbon to raise breast cancer awareness. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Local

Alan Ernst was sworn in as Modesto Fire Chief in front of Fire Station 1 on Thursday, Sept. 28. Ernst has served as interim chief since April and has worked in every rank in the department since 1997. Photos by Andy Alfaro. Video by Erin Tracy.

Education

The Forensic Biotechnology Program at the Modesto high school now has a 3-D bioprinter capable of doing ecological tests, performing blood work and making body parts. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com