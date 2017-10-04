These 50-plus stores say they’re bucking the trend of opening on Thanksgiving

Those looking to get a jump on Black Friday sales will be out of luck at more than 50 retailers this year.
It’s only October, but 56 stores have announced that they will be bucking the recent and somewhat controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving night, according to bestblackfriday.com. The practice began with Sears in 2010, according to Business Insider.
In a survey of 523 American adults over age 18, bestblackfriday.com found that 57.53 percent of respondents do not favor stores opening on Thanksgiving, compared to 16.22 percent favoring openings. When bestblackfriday.com asked retailers why they were choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving, the majority said they wish to offer both employees and customers an opportunity to enjoy the holiday with family.
Here are the stores whose representatives have confirmed to bestblackfriday.com that they will be closed for Thanksgiving 2017:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- At Home
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cabela’s
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
These 16 retailers have kept their doors closed over the past few years, so they are expected to close this Thanksgiving as well:
- American Girl
- AT&T
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Bloomingdale’s
- Christmas Tree Shops
- Dillard’s
- Mall of America
- Mendards
- Navy Exchange
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- REI
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Talbots
Stay up to date on stores’ statuses here.
