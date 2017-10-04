These 50-plus stores say they’re bucking the trend of opening on Thanksgiving

Those looking to get a jump on Black Friday sales will be out of luck at more than 50 retailers this year.

It’s only October, but 56 stores have announced that they will be bucking the recent and somewhat controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving night, according to bestblackfriday.com. The practice began with Sears in 2010, according to Business Insider.

In a survey of 523 American adults over age 18, bestblackfriday.com found that 57.53 percent of respondents do not favor stores opening on Thanksgiving, compared to 16.22 percent favoring openings. When bestblackfriday.com asked retailers why they were choosing to stay closed on Thanksgiving, the majority said they wish to offer both employees and customers an opportunity to enjoy the holiday with family.

Here are the stores whose representatives have confirmed to bestblackfriday.com that they will be closed for Thanksgiving 2017:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

These 16 retailers have kept their doors closed over the past few years, so they are expected to close this Thanksgiving as well:

American Girl

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bloomingdale’s

Christmas Tree Shops

Dillard’s

Mall of America

Mendards

Navy Exchange

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

REI

Saks Fifth Avenue

Talbots

Stay up to date on stores’ statuses here.