Ripon police lieutenant’s 3-year-old grandson killed in crash

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

October 04, 2017 3:06 PM

The 3-year-old grandson of a Ripon Police Department lieutenant was killed in a traffic accident in the Bay Area over the weekend, the Manteca Bulletin reported.

Steven Merchant III was in a carseat in the family’s SUV when it was rear ended by a box truck on Highway 17 Saturday in Los Gatos, according to the paper. He is the grandson of Lt. Steve Merchant, the spokesman for the Ripon Police Department.

The box truck also hit another vehicle, sending seven people to the hospital, including three children.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for the toddler’s funeral expenses.

