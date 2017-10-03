News

Do white supremacists deserve free speech?

Like it or not, unless all speech is safeguarded today, free speech could be at risk in the future, UC Berkeley dean says.

GOP leader Kristin Olsen stepped down before some Republicans were set to call for her resignation.

College English and math placement tests could be eliminated.

Some water users are exempt from having to pay for the Delta tunnels project. Could it be at risk?

CalPERS has a new board member.

CalPERS needs to stop taking Sacramento for granted and help boost the city, The Bee’s Editorial Board writes.

Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law, says the college should let Milo speak.

