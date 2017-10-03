‘We are proceeding very quickly.’ City moves on apartment complex after massive fire

0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn Pause

0:32 Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto

1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office

2:15 Peace Officer Memorial Run

1:13 California's Chief Justice tells ICE to stay out of courtrooms

1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

2:44 Student debt is on the rise in the U.S.

1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank