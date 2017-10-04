More Videos

Condemned Modesto apartments burn 0:53

Condemned Modesto apartments burn

Pause
Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 1:08

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank aN:aN

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Enochs science students' cool new tool 2:01

Enochs science students' cool new tool

Merced man said victims banded together at Las Vegas shooting 1:52

Merced man said victims banded together at Las Vegas shooting

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley aN:aN

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock 0:40

Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire 1:29

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire

Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto 0:32

Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto

The Las Vegas shooting in photos aN:aN

The Las Vegas shooting in photos

  • The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento

    If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot.

If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee
If you are 21, you can grow marijuana in California. But the rules vary by city. Here is what’s legal in Sacramento if you want to grow pot. Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee

News

California marijuana grow houses account for 75 percent of U.S. indoor plants seized

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

October 04, 2017 3:55 AM

California’s illegally grown marijuana, once largely produced in national forests and other outdoor locations, is increasingly found indoors, federal statistics show.

In 2016, authorities seized 313,000 plants from indoor operations in California, which made up 75 percent of all indoor plants taken nationwide, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

While the total accounts for only 8 percent of all seizures in California, that is the highest total in at least eight years.

California voters approved the legalization of recreational use of marijuana in November 2016. But local laws still place limits on how it can be grown, and federal law prohibits it.

A DEA spokeswoman in San Francisco said she was “unable to speculate” why authorities are seizing more indoor-grown marijuana. She noted that the figures come from local as well as federal law-enforcement agencies.

A November 2016 report by the DEA said marijuana is increasingly grown inside because “indoor production is more difficult for law enforcement to discover and has the advantage of not having to rely on climate conditions or growing seasons.”

Last month, law-enforcement agencies reported four separate busts of indoor growing operations in the Sacramento area – in Elk Grove, Roseville and unincorporated Yolo County. Authorities seized a total of more than 7,000 plants and arrested several suspects, including some with ties to the East Coast.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Condemned Modesto apartments burn

View More Video