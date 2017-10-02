Large fire heavily damages Modesto apartment building condemned by city

0:53 Condemned Modesto apartments burn Pause

0:32 Crash at Highway 99 and Kansas Avenue in Modesto

1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

2:15 Peace Officer Memorial Run

2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

0:11 He was caught on camera stealing a package, Los Banos police say. Do you know him?

1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up

2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58

1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank