  Condemned Modesto apartments burn

    Firefighters battled flames at a condemned, vacant apartment building on Ninth Street in Modesto, CA, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)

Firefighters battled flames at a condemned, vacant apartment building on Ninth Street in Modesto, CA, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)
Firefighters battled flames at a condemned, vacant apartment building on Ninth Street in Modesto, CA, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com) jholland@modbee.com

News

Large fire heavily damages Modesto apartment building condemned by city

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

October 02, 2017 10:08 PM

A fire Monday night heavily damaged the Ninth Street apartment building the city of Modesto condemned in the summer.

No one was believed to be in the boarded-up building when firefighters responded to the 8:06 p.m. call at 624 Ninth, city spokeswoman Jessica Smart said.

No firefighters had been injured as of about 9:15 p.m., she said.

The initial flames were mainly near the rear of the two-story structure, which had 27 studio apartments.

The cause and the extent of the damage were not known Thursday.

The city condemned the building after complaints about mold, rotting floors, vermin, electrical and plumbing problems, and more.

The building is owned by Turlock residents Steve and Noma Arakelian.

Steve Arakelian told the Modesto Bee earlier that he could not afford the repairs ordered by the city and had put the property up for sale. Rent was $575 or $585 a month, which is low in a time of rising housing costs.

Displaced residents got help from government and non-profit groups, but many said they faced an uncertain future.

