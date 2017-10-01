UofL gets nearly $14M grant to study heart stem cells

0:40 Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock Pause

1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

1:23 Early detection helped save her life, and it could save yours too

2:18 These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

1:32 She had no risk factors. But at 33, she was diagnosed with breast cancer

0:36 Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

0:43 Turlock resident speaks out about proposed anti-hate resolution