A new, digital day dawns for The Bee in a new downtown location

Employees of The Modesto Bee arrive for work Monday morning to a gleaming new office in the heart of downtown Modesto.
The third floor of the City Center building – which sits at the corner of 11th and J streets – now serves as home base for all of The Bee’s operations. The address is 948 11th St., #300, Modesto, CA 95354.
The past few days have been busy for The Bee’s staff, to say the least.
On Friday, we officially ceased operations at 1325 H St., which had served as the headquarters of The Bee for nearly 70 years. At 5 p.m., movers swept in and commenced a quick but careful dash to the new location, transporting number-coded bins and boxes filled with computers and other important items to the corresponding spaces in the new office.
Despite all of the upheaval, members of all departments of The Bee are excited about this move. The previous location served us well for decades but had become a dank and dingy reminder of our business’ past, which was centered on doing one thing – producing a printed daily newspaper. Today, The Bee is a true digital-first operation – a newsgathering powerhouse with the region’s largest audience and a digital marketing and advertising agency that helps connect businesses with customers. The new location – with modern furnishings, floor-to-ceiling glass and video boards displaying the latest analytics – befits this reality.
Publisher Ken Riddick worked tirelessly to make sure The Bee remained where it belongs – in the heart of downtown Modesto. The City Center building is even closer inside the downtown core, with restaurants and nightlife options within an easy walk.
Today will be a busy day of unpacking and getting acquainted to new surroundings. And there’s still a lot to be done, including adding signage inside and outside the building.
When the dust settles, we plan to host a community open house to show off our new digs. And as we arrive Monday, we will share images of the new space on modbee.com and on social media.
As always, thank you for reading The Bee.
Joseph Kieta: 209-578-2356, @JosephKieta
At a glance: The Modesto Bee’s new location
Physical address: 948 11th St., #300, Modesto, CA 95354
Mailing address: P.O. Box 3928, Modesto, CA 95352
All phone and email addresses remain the same
