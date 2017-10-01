More Videos

  • Peace Officer Memorial Run

    Modesto half marathon and 5K races honor Stanislaus County's fallen officers and raises money for fund that aids their families. More than 2,000 participants turned out Sunday. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Modesto half marathon and 5K races honor Stanislaus County's fallen officers and raises money for fund that aids their families. More than 2,000 participants turned out Sunday. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
Modesto half marathon and 5K races honor Stanislaus County's fallen officers and raises money for fund that aids their families. More than 2,000 participants turned out Sunday. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com

News

Fun times, smiles adorn downtown Modesto at Peace Officer Memorial Run

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

October 01, 2017 2:09 PM

More than 2,000 people Sunday morning ran the sixth annual Peace Officer Memorial Run, which salutes the 17 officers within Stanislaus County who have been killed in the line of duty.

Participants wore a variety of race shirts, team shirts honoring specific officers or showing support for specific departments, or just comfortable running clothes.

A guy in a Superman suit stayed earthbound throughout the course. A few K9 officers ran with partners, a SWAT team ran together. Parents ran pushing strollers.

All, from first to last, got hearty cheers as they crossed the finish line.

CW PO Memorial Run 2
From left, Lt. Neil Cervenka, of the Turlock PD, and Cpl. Dan Pasquale, of the Tracy PD, hold flags as they wait for the start of the half marathon, during the Peace Officer Memorial Run, on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in downtown Modesto.
Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@modbee.com



But the most impressive sight was the 40-plus officers from several departments who ran in full uniform – including weapons and bulletproof vests.

Many of them stayed together as a group, carrying so-called thin-blue-line flags and keeping a pace of about 12 minutes a mile.

“It was heavy, it was hot ... (but) we had a blast, had a great time,” said Folsom Police Department Sgt. Eric Baade.

At mile markers along the course, an officer's name, photograph, department he worked for and “end of watch” date was displayed.

The morning was breezy, with stronger gusts, throwing a wrench into a planned opening ceremony to honor the fallen officers. It was to kick off with a skydiver, descending a huge U.S. flag, landing at the starting line. But the winds forced the parachutist to land several blocks away.

CW PO Memorial Run 18
Runners Amanda Jollis, 33, and Ashley Norwood, 25, both of Ripon, smile after crossing the finish line, during the Peace Officer Memorial Run, on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in downtown Modesto.
Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@modbee.com



“At each mile, we stopped to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty,” Baade said.

The half marathon and 5K races, presented by Doctors Medical Center, benefit the Peace Officer Memorial Group of Stanislaus County, which assists the families of fallen officers.

The half marathon was won by 16-year-old Eddie Charles, a Beyer High School cross-country runner, whose time was 1 hour, 22 minutes, 15 seconds. In second was Jay Mercer, 1:25:10, and in third was Enrique Martinez III, 1:28:14.

The first female finisher was Nancy Eubanks, 1:39:24, followed by Doris Karam, 1:43:29, and Alisha Rice, 1:48:45.

CW PO Memorial Run 13
Participants take off from the starting line, during the Peace Officer Memorial Run, on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in downtown Modesto.
Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@modbee.com



The winner of the 5K race was Dominik Machado, who won in 17 minutes, 14 seconds. Second was Daniel Yanez, at 17:27, and third went to Brian Fogarty, 18:29.

The top three female finishers in the 5K were Gabriela Hernandez, 21:12, Vanessa Ruiz, 21:22, and Sienna Espinoza, 21:33.

Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327

