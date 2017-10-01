Fun times, smiles adorn downtown Modesto at Peace Officer Memorial Run

More than 2,000 people Sunday morning ran the sixth annual Peace Officer Memorial Run, which salutes the 17 officers within Stanislaus County who have been killed in the line of duty.
Participants wore a variety of race shirts, team shirts honoring specific officers or showing support for specific departments, or just comfortable running clothes.
A guy in a Superman suit stayed earthbound throughout the course. A few K9 officers ran with partners, a SWAT team ran together. Parents ran pushing strollers.
All, from first to last, got hearty cheers as they crossed the finish line.
But the most impressive sight was the 40-plus officers from several departments who ran in full uniform – including weapons and bulletproof vests.
Many of them stayed together as a group, carrying so-called thin-blue-line flags and keeping a pace of about 12 minutes a mile.
“It was heavy, it was hot ... (but) we had a blast, had a great time,” said Folsom Police Department Sgt. Eric Baade.
At mile markers along the course, an officer's name, photograph, department he worked for and “end of watch” date was displayed.
The morning was breezy, with stronger gusts, throwing a wrench into a planned opening ceremony to honor the fallen officers. It was to kick off with a skydiver, descending a huge U.S. flag, landing at the starting line. But the winds forced the parachutist to land several blocks away.
“At each mile, we stopped to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty,” Baade said.
The half marathon and 5K races, presented by Doctors Medical Center, benefit the Peace Officer Memorial Group of Stanislaus County, which assists the families of fallen officers.
The half marathon was won by 16-year-old Eddie Charles, a Beyer High School cross-country runner, whose time was 1 hour, 22 minutes, 15 seconds. In second was Jay Mercer, 1:25:10, and in third was Enrique Martinez III, 1:28:14.
The first female finisher was Nancy Eubanks, 1:39:24, followed by Doris Karam, 1:43:29, and Alisha Rice, 1:48:45.
The winner of the 5K race was Dominik Machado, who won in 17 minutes, 14 seconds. Second was Daniel Yanez, at 17:27, and third went to Brian Fogarty, 18:29.
The top three female finishers in the 5K were Gabriela Hernandez, 21:12, Vanessa Ruiz, 21:22, and Sienna Espinoza, 21:33.
