Fun times, smiles adorn downtown Modesto at Peace Officer Memorial Run

More Videos 0:40 Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock Pause 2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 1:29 Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire 1:40 A human pink ribbon in Turlock 1:36 Couple tied the knot at the place where they first met 1:32 Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Peace Officer Memorial Run Modesto half marathon and 5K races honor Stanislaus County's fallen officers and raises money for fund that aids their families. More than 2,000 participants turned out Sunday. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com Modesto half marathon and 5K races honor Stanislaus County's fallen officers and raises money for fund that aids their families. More than 2,000 participants turned out Sunday. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com

Modesto half marathon and 5K races honor Stanislaus County's fallen officers and raises money for fund that aids their families. More than 2,000 participants turned out Sunday. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com jsilva@modbee.com