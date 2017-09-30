How to eat like a Modestan. Tour the city’s Top 10 iconic food and drink spots

More Videos 0:40 Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department investigates homicide in Turlock Pause 2:02 Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots 1:29 Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire 0:24 Fire destroys Honda sedan in southeast Modesto 1:00 Joe Arpaio visit draws more than 100 to protest for and against the former sheriff 1:40 A human pink ribbon in Turlock 0:43 A thundering second Yosemite rockfall injures at least one, startles tourists 3:08 Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio debates reporter about Obama birth certificate 1:56 Arpaio talks about his support for President Trump's plans for a border wall 0:40 El Capitan rockfall seen on Yosemite webcam Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Modesto's Top 10 iconic food and drink spots Modesto has plenty to be proud of including its rich dining history. A rundown of the Top 10 signature spots to get the city's most iconic food and drinks. Compiled by Marijke Rowland and videos shot by Marijke Rowland, Joan Lee and Marty Bicek. Modesto has plenty to be proud of including its rich dining history. A rundown of the Top 10 signature spots to get the city's most iconic food and drinks. Compiled by Marijke Rowland and videos shot by Marijke Rowland, Joan Lee and Marty Bicek.

