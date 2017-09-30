This dog had its day. Puppy rescued from two-house South Modesto fire

More Videos 0:24 Fire destroys Honda sedan in southeast Modesto Pause 1:40 A human pink ribbon in Turlock 1:00 Joe Arpaio visit draws more than 100 to protest for and against the former sheriff 3:08 Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio debates reporter about Obama birth certificate 1:56 Arpaio talks about his support for President Trump's plans for a border wall 1:32 Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 2:47 Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 1:09 Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Puppy rescued from south Modesto fire A fire on the 300 block of Empire Avenue in south Modesto spread to two homes. No residents or firefighters were hurt. A puppy was carried out of the debris in the backyard and another adult dog was also recovered. Both were uninjured. A fire on the 300 block of Empire Avenue in south Modesto spread to two homes. No residents or firefighters were hurt. A puppy was carried out of the debris in the backyard and another adult dog was also recovered. Both were uninjured. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

