Adult-themed novelty store coming into Turlock, with limitations

The city that once boasted it had the most churches per capita in the United States is getting a decidedly different kinds of business.
A new adult novelty gift, clothing and furniture shop is opening this week on South Golden State Boulevard, in the same center as Village Donuts and The Sound Room. This week the Turlock Planning Commission granted Golden Dreams its permit to sell “sexually oriented multi-media items and devices” among its other merchandise.
This is the second Golden Dreams store location in the Central Valley. The first opened six years ago on West Main Street in Merced. Golden Dreams owner Jose Torres Garcia said he wants to bring something new to the city.
“There’s nothing like this in Turlock, so I wanted to see how I can do with it,” he said. “For about a year I’ve been coming on and off here and talking to people. This is a good area to start a business.”
Golden Dreams will sell women’s clothing, lingerie, shoes, accessories, novelty furniture, novelty gifts, sex toys, sexually themed DVDs and more. But the amount of adult-themed items in the store will be limited.
The Turlock municipal code does not allow retail business to have more than 25 percent of its gross revenue, floor space or inventory devoted to sexually-oriented merchandise and still be zoned in a commercial area. If it exceeds 25 percent it is defined as an “adult entertainment facility” and then must move to an industrially zoned area instead.
Garcia said the restrictions are nothing new. Merced has similar zoning regulations, requiring retailers in commercial areas only devote 30 percent of stock to sexually explicit material and devices or be forced to locate to a light or heavy industrial zone. But City of Merced Development Services Director Scott McBride said the store was opened on Main Street before the current ordinances were passed.
Modesto has adopted similar zoning language about adult-themed businesses, but those were passed after the longtime adult-themed shop Suzie’s, which has sat at base of McHenry Avenue for more than 20 years, was established.
Still the Turlock language is more strict than both surrounding cities, requiring revenue and floors space – beyond just inventory – be only 25 percent.
The new Turlock Golden Dreams is in the Golden State Boulevard shopping center, along a strip of shops that include a chiropractor, tax preparation service and furniture shop. Garcia said he is moving his inventory into the shop now and it will be open by Monday.
Deputy Director of Development Services/Planning Debbie Whitmore said Turlock does not have any other adult businesses or adult novelty businesses in its city limits. In 2011 the short-lived Hot Spot, a smoke shop and adult novelty retail shop, opened on West Canal Drive, but it closed in 2013.
The space being filled by Golden Dreams at at 357 S. Golden State Boulevard used to be the On Track Transitions Class center, but has been vacant since it closed a couple years ago.
