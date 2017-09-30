Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after hit by car

Authorities say a 40-year-old woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car while walking across the street in North Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police say the woman was walking across North Nellis Blvd, about 500 feet (152 meters) from the crosswalk Friday night when she was hit.
Twenty-two-year-old John Nance was driving a 2008 Mitsubishi Galant with 20-year-old female passenger Alisa Ball.
Authorities say it did not appear the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The pedestrian has been transported to UMC Trauma. Her name has not been released.
Police are investigating the incident.
