News

Iranian baby with heart defect impacted by Trump 'thriving'

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 5:22 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

An Oregon lawmaker says an Iranian baby once barred from entering the U.S. to receive heart surgery because of President Donald Trump's travel ban continues to do well since undergoing an operation in Portland in February.

U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici shared photos on social media of Fatemeh Reshad taken at her Beaverton office and wrote that the girl, now about a year old, is "thriving" since her surgery at Oregon Health Sciences University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital to correct a heart defect.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/wR3zB8 ) spokeswoman Ali Mayeda says the girl and her family visited with Bonamici for about 20 minutes.

Bonamici was one of a group of lawmakers who wrote to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to get the government to grant the baby and her family an exception.

The child's story gained national publicity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

A human pink ribbon in Turlock

A human pink ribbon in Turlock 1:40

A human pink ribbon in Turlock
Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in 1:32

Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst sworn in
Enochs science students' cool new tool 2:01

Enochs science students' cool new tool

View More Video