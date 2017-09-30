Veterinarian searches for simple solutions

In this Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 photo, when Pendleton, Ore., veterinarian Dr. Andrew Clark gives people directions to his home he tells them "turn at the elephant scapula." Clark recently received an international award for his out-of-the box thinking and solution to the problem of rampaging bird flu in Egypt. For this project and development of animal health programs in Africa, Egypt and the Middle East, the American Veterinary Medical Association presented him with the International Veterinary Medical Congress Prize. East Oregonian via AP E.J. Harris