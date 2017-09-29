News

Armed with guns, they ordered Hickman store owners to the ground

By Erin Tracy

etracy@modbee.com

September 29, 2017 4:30 PM

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for three armed men who robbed a market in Hickman Friday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Lakeview Market at Lake and Hickman roads at about 1:30 p.m., Lt. Mike Parker said.

The men entered the store wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing. All were armed with handguns.

They ordered the owner of the store to the ground and his wife into a chair, Parker said.

The men then took money from the cash register and a drawer.

The suspects were last seen driving northbound on Hickman Road in a white Nissan Altima.

Parker said deputies are working to obtain surveillance footage of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. or email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org.

