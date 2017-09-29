Amgen Tour will bypass Modesto next year

The push to bring the 2018 Amgen Tour of California time trials to Modesto is over.
City and tour officials came to a mutual decision Friday to end the effort, said Laurie Smith, the Community and Economic Development Department’s business manager.
The annual tour takes place over several days in May in stages across California and features some of the world’s best bicyclists. The 2018 time trials will have about 270 female and male cyclists. Modesto would have received lots of positive media exposure from the trials. Modesto has never had the time trials or female cyclists compete here.
Smith said some of the factors in the decision not to pursue the trials include difficulties in coming up with a suitable route. She said the route can be 10 to 20 miles in length, and the time trials take about eight hours to complete.
She said east Modesto would not work because of the train traffic; Highway 132 poses difficulties for a west Modesto route, and a more central route that includes downtown, part of the college neighborhood and Scenic Drive would impact too many homes and businesses.
“We felt it was good to have this option,” Smith said. “It was exciting that there was the potential for an all-day event. But it had to work and make sense, including the route, the impacts on the community and the cost.”
City officials had planned to ask the City Council on Tuesday to approve a letter of intent between Modesto and AEG Cycling and authorize city officials to negotiate an agreement with AEG for the time trials. AEG owns the Amgen Tour of California. The tour is named after its title sponsor, the biotech firm Amgen.
Modesto followed the same process to host one of the stage starts along the tour last May.
City officials also were going to ask the council Tuesday to set aside $125,000 for the cost of holding the time trials. Officials would have sought donations to offset the city’s cost. Modesto did the same thing when it hosted a stage in May.
It cost Modesto $143,321 to hold the May stage start, according to a city report, and the city received donations of money, goods and services to offset much of its cost. But it did lose $6,834, according to the report. These calculations do not include the city’s own costs of having police officers and other city employees work the stage start.
Modesto was a host city along the tour from 2008 to 2011 before the tour returned last May. Supporters say the event promotes Modesto, fills hotel rooms with cyclists and others associated with the tour, and provides a fun experience for residents. Others question the true cost of putting on the event, which includes the impact on businesses that do not benefit.
An AEG official declined to comment Friday.
