Dispute lives on over Laci Peterson’s pants

What was Laci wearing?
The maternity clothing of the victim in Modesto’s highest-profile criminal case provided fodder for discussion before, during and after the 2004 trial of her husband, Scott Peterson. Several TV specials this year have sparked renewed interest in the high-profile double-murder case that landed him on death row, where he awaits appeals.
His legal team and some shows question whether Peterson got a fair trial, saying, among other claims, that juror Richelle Nice had it in for him. She came forward last week to defend herself and the jury’s verdict, in an exclusive interview with The Modesto Bee.
The story included her memory of trial evidence that the victim’s badly decomposed torso was recovered wearing tan pants, the same color she wore on Dec. 23, 2002, according to her sister, Amy Rocha. Nice said prosectors’ theory that Laci may have been killed that night made more sense to her than the defense’s contention that Laci was alive and wearing black pants while preparing to walk the couple’s dog as her husband left to fish on Dec. 24, suggesting she must have been kidnapped and murdered by someone else.
Scott Peterson’s supporters years ago created a web page exploring the clothing dispute, including Rocha’s trial testimony that she located Laci’s Dec. 23 clothing while in Laci’s home eight weeks after she disappeared, during a police search of the house. Rocha answered many questions about pants color and style by attorneys on both sides.
The issue lives on in Scott Peterson’s habeas appeal, but was not treated in a recent government response.
Garth Stapley: 209-578-2390
Comments